Mohr Capital Breaks Ground On 827,000-SF Speculative Industrial Lot Within Mohr Logistics Park In Indianapolis Area

The Park is located in Whiteland, Indiana, and Spec Lot 9 will consist of 827,000 square feet of 32-foot clear bulk industrial space. The groundbreaking precedes the planned start of construction on a 1.057-MSF lot (Spec Lot 6) in the next 60 days. In total, the new lots will deliver nearly 2 MSF of space for lease in the market. A brochure with more information on the lots can be downloaded here .

"Mohr Capital is thankful for its partnership with the Town of Whiteland – our collaboration has been an essential component of bringing Mohr Logistics Park to fruition," said Mohr Capital Chief Development Officer Gary Horn. "The Park represents a significant development for the town and the market, delivering Class A industrial space to service the demand for quality industrial developments in the region."

Spec Lot 9 and Spec Lot 6 are scheduled for completion in October 2021 and January 2022, respectively. The start of construction on the new lots comes on the heels of the recent completion of a 1-MSF facility within the Park leased to Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. Overall, Mohr Logistics Park will feature more than 7 MSF of Class A bulk industrial space.

Mohr Capital serves as the exclusive developer for Mohr Logistics Park. Mark Writt with CBRE is leasing the park, and Mike Long with Curran Architecture and Ross Nixon with American Structurepoint are providing architectural and civil designs.

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, industrial and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit www.mohrcap.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

