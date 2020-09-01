Mohr Capital Sells 400,000-Square-Foot Industrial Property In Grand Prairie, Texas

Gary Horn, Chief Investment Officer of Mohr Capital, states, "The building is situated in a great location on I-20 in Grand Prairie with thousands of cars driving by daily. We are confident the property will be an asset to TA Realty."

TA represented themselves in the transaction and Jonathan Bryan with CBRE represented the seller.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, industrial, retail and ground lease assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

