Mohr Capital Sells HERC Rentals Facility In Fort Worth, Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, has sold the first prototype facility for HERC Rentals in Fort Worth, Texas. HERC Rentals is a leading equipment rental supplier with approximately 275 locations in North America. The sale was made to the Fisch Grandchildren Trust.

"Working closely with HERC's senior management team, Mohr Capital developed the prototype facility leased to HERC Rentals on a 15-year lease and delivered the project on time and on budget. Given the project's success, HERC held their annual board meeting on-site to display the new prototype," said Gary Horn, chief investment officer for Mohr Capital. "This sale enabled us to benefit from the superior industrial market conditions while providing the buyer with a high-quality credit tenant and revenue stream going forward, making the transaction beneficial for all parties involved."

Horn represented Mohr Capital throughout the transaction in partnership with Zach Johnson and Brad Pepin of The Stan Johnson Company.

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, industrial and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

