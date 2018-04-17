Mohr Capital Sells Medical Office Building

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING SALE – Mohr Capital, a privately held real estate investment firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has sold a 42,000 square foot medical office building in Little Rock, Arkansas. The property was developed by Mohr Capital and was completed in July 2015. Gary Horn, Chief Investment Officer for Mohr Capital, says "The property is anchored by CHI/St. Vincents Imaging Center and CHI/St. Vincents Women's Center and is located Chenault Sub-Market of Little Rock, providing Class "A" West Little Rock medical office space."

The purchaser was Jeff Axley with Ridgeline Capital Partners in Dallas, Texas. Jeff Matulis with The Stan Johnson company represented Mohr Capital.

ABOUT MOHR CAPITAL – Mohr Capital is privately held real estate investment company focused on office and industrial facilities. Mohr specializes in acquiring or developing value add properties ranging from $5-$80 million throughout the US. For additional information on Mohr Capital, please visit our website at mohrcap.com.

 

