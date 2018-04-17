Mohr Capital Sells Medical Office Building

The purchaser was Jeff Axley with Ridgeline Capital Partners in Dallas, Texas. Jeff Matulis with The Stan Johnson company represented Mohr Capital.

ABOUT MOHR CAPITAL – Mohr Capital is privately held real estate investment company focused on office and industrial facilities. Mohr specializes in acquiring or developing value add properties ranging from $5-$80 million throughout the US. For additional information on Mohr Capital, please visit our website at mohrcap.com.

