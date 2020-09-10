Mohr Capital Sells Wendy's Restaurant Property In Scottsdale

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Dallas-based, privately held real estate investment firm, Mohr Capital, has sold a retail property in Scottsdale, AZ, one of the most affluent suburbs within the Phoenix area. The location's tenant, Wendy's, is a publicly traded restaurant operator with approximately 7,000 locations across the United States. The Scottsdale location is a corporate-guaranteed and large franchisee operated restaurant.

"We are proud to have successfully executed our investment strategy and completed the transaction with a sophisticated 1031 buyer," said Rob Solls, Director of Retail Investments & Acquisitions for Mohr Capital. "This location is a prime example of how Mohr Capital continues to target best-in-class fundamental real estate where we believe there is an opportunity to extract value."

Rob Solls handled the transaction on behalf of Mohr Capital.



Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, industrial, retail and ground lease assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

