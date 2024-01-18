Mohr Logistics Park adds another major logistics lease with DHL

News provided by

Mohr Capital

18 Jan, 2024, 09:40 ET

Mohr Capital's Class A industrial park continues to attract Fortune 100 logistics companies

WHITELAND, Ind., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital has signed its fifth major lease at its Class A industrial park, Mohr Logistics Park, with DHL. Mohr previously signed a 543K SF lease with DHL in another building within the Park.

DHL's most recent lease is for 130,200 square feet in Mohr Logistics Park, Building 4A. Mohr was represented by Mark Writt with CBRE, and DHL was represented by Jimmy Cohoat with Colliers International.

Continue Reading
Mohr Logistics Park.
Mohr Logistics Park.

DHL is a global logistics company providing international and domestic courier and shipping services. It joins NFI and Turn 14, other third-party logistics companies leasing at Mohr Logistics Park, among others.

"We are happy to be working with DHL in such a strong market as Indianapolis," said Gary Horn, chief development officer at Mohr Capital. "When third-party logistics companies look for facilities, about 60% of sites they look for include strong labor pools nearby. Mohr Logistics Park is situated perfectly in an excellent labor pool, and DHL is a top-of-the-line tenant to take advantage of that."

Mohr's master-planned industrial park continues to attract Fortune 100 companies for leasing. Mohr Logistics Park totals 475 acres, with plans for over 7 million square feet of modern bulk industrial buildings.

About Mohr Capital
Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value exchange of office, industrial, healthcare, hospitality and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $2.5 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued and underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

To learn more about Mohr Capital, visit: https://www.mohrcap.com.

SOURCE Mohr Capital

Also from this source

Mohr Capital Acquires Three Industrial Buildings in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

Mohr Capital Acquires Three Industrial Buildings in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

Mohr Capital has acquired three mission-critical facilities from Crothall Laundry Services, an H.I.G. Capital company and one of the leading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.