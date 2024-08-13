Mohr Logistics Park secures 151,950 square foot lease with Sojo Industries

Sojo Industries, a leader in industrial manufacturing automation, joins Mohr Logistic Park's roster of high-quality industrial tenants

WHITELAND, Ind., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital has secured a new lease at Mohr Logistics Park with Sojo Industries. This is the sixth major lease for the award-winning Class A industrial park, further solidifying Mohr Logistics Park's status as the leading provider of industrial space in the Indianapolis market.

Sojo's lease is for 151,950 square feet in Lot 5 at Mohr Logistics Park.

Rendering of the new Sojo Industries site at Mohr Logistics Park in Whiteland, IN.

Mohr was represented by Mark Writt with CBRE, and Sojo was represented by Jim Scott and Steve Shaub with Avison Young.

"We appreciate the Avison Young team bringing Sojo Industries to our Park," said Gary Horn, chief development officer at Mohr Capital. "Sojo is an innovative and rapidly growing enterprise that Mohr Capital looks forward to partnering with for years to come. Their solutions for the food and beverage industry are truly revolutionary, and we are glad to play a role in their growth."

As the largest industrial park developed in the Indianapolis area in the last 15 years, Mohr Logistics Park provides interstate access, the consistency of a master-planned industrial park, and many other benefits of a Class A industrial park versus a one-off industrial site.

"We are proud to welcome Sojo Industries to their new facility at Mohr Logistics Park," said Bob Mohr, founder and CEO of Mohr Capital. "Their innovative approach to automation and on-site packaging is a valuable addition to our growing logistics and industrial presence. Sojo's sustainable practices set a high standard for efficiency and environmental responsibility."

Sojo joins a tenant roster at Mohr Logistics Park that includes Goodyear, DHL, and Turn 14. Mohr Logistics Park totals 475 acres, with plans for more than 7 million square feet of bulk industrial buildings. The park was recently named the "Commercial Development of the Year" CoStar Impact Award winner for Indianapolis in 2024.

Sojo Industries is a fast-growing technology company, engaged in advanced robotics, mobile manufacturing, and modular packaging solutions delivering efficient packaging and assembly services for the food and beverage industry. Their unique mobile manufacturing service, Sojo Flight, eliminates freight, labor, and packaging costs while reducing harmful emissions by providing on-site packaging. Their blockchain-based platform, Sojo Shield, ensures compliance with federal food safety standards through sophisticated data capture and geolocation technology.

Sojo Industries has a national footprint with production facilities in Pennsylvania, California, Texas, and Indiana along with mobile sites throughout the country. All locations utilize high-speed automated lines and robotics to handle diverse packaging materials.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value exchange of office, industrial, healthcare, hospitality and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $2.5 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued and underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

To learn more about Mohr Capital, visit: https://www.mohrcap.com.

About Sojo Industries

Sojo Industries was founded in 2021 after Barak was inspired to fuse his business background with his late father's scientific endeavors — making mobile manufacturing a reality.

