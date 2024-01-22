Mohr Partners Adds Jill Ecuyer as Managing Partner in Charlotte, NC

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing services firm, is pleased to announce that Jill Ecuyer has joined the firm as Managing Partner to lead its Charlotte, North Carolina, office.

Ecuyer, a 25-year veteran of commercial real estate, brings expertise across a broad range of verticals—including leasing, tenant representation, site selection and sales—and has been recognized as a top producer year over year.

Jill Ecuyer

"I'm honored to take on this new role as Mohr Partners' market leader in Charlotte," Ecuyer said. "I look forward to leading this market to new heights of excellence, ensuring unparalleled success for our clients and the firm alike."

Prior to joining Mohr Partners, Ecuyer served as a Senior Associate for Crossman & Company. She was based out of the firm's Charlotte office and maintained a regional focus throughout the Southeast.

With Crossman & Company, she specialized in neighborhood, community and power center leasing. She managed the leasing strategies for an assortment of shopping centers in excess of two million square feet, including a portfolio of Publix-owned properties.

In that role, Ecuyer leveraged her in-depth understanding of retail dynamics and leasing to execute tenant engagement strategies that quickly responded to opportunities and created value for her clients.

Additionally, Ecuyer worked as a Director for Newmark for seven years. She has also spent time with Spectrum Properties as a Senior Marketing Representative and as Director of Leasing for The Harris Group, now Lincoln Properties.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jill to lead our Charlotte office," Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya said. "Her wealth of experience and leadership qualities will undoubtedly strengthen our position as one of the top corporate real estate advisory firms.

"We look forward to achieving new milestones together and delivering exceptional value to our clients under her guidance."

A licensed broker in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, Ecuyer is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and Charlotte Region Commercial Board of REALTORS®. She graduated from Loyola University New Orleans with a Bachelor of Arts in English literature.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing company, providing corporate occupiers with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration & accounting, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations, transaction management and facility services. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com .

