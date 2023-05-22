Mohr Partners Adds John High as Market Leader in Raleigh-Durham, NC

22 May, 2023

DALLAS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global occupier-focused corporate real estate services firm, has added commercial real estate industry veteran John High as a Managing Partner in Raleigh-Durham, NC.

High will serve as the firm's market leader for the Research Triangle region and brings nearly a quarter century of experience in brokerage, development and construction.

John High
"I am immensely proud to join the Mohr Partners team," High said. "It's an honor to contribute my expertise in the Research Triangle market to such a dynamic team. I'm looking forward to delivering exceptional results and driving growth in this thriving business hub."

Prior to joining Mohr Partners, John worked with Berkshire Hathaway-York Simpson Underwood, as the only full-time commercial agent in North Carolina. Previously, he opened a commercial real estate practice for West & Woodall Properties and spearheaded that firm's acquisition of Pickett Sprouse Commercial Real Estate in 2018. At Pickett Sprouse-West & Woodall, High served as co-founder, President and Chairman of the Board.

"We are thrilled to have hired an exceptionally experience leader to head our Mohr Partners team in Raleigh-Durham," Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya said. "With John's expertise and vision, we look forward to achieving new heights and delivering outstanding value to our clients."

John is a 1990 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has resided in Durham since 1996.

About Mohr Partners, Inc.  Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

