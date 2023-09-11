Mohr Partners Adds Tod Zhang as Director in Dallas Office

News provided by

Mohr Partners, Inc.

11 Sep, 2023, 09:15 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing services firm, has added Tod Zhang to serve as a Director in its Dallas office with the focus of building a leading industrial tenant-representation practice throughout North Texas. 

In his new role, Zhang will expand his geographic focus to include the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, where he will leverage Mohr Partners' industry-leading supply chain & logistics data analytics platform to advise his industrial occupier clients when making site selection decisions.  

Continue Reading
Tod Zhang
Tod Zhang

"I am excited to utilize Mohr Partners' comprehensive supply chain advisory expertise to help my clients make data-driven site-selection decisions which will drive optimal economic outcomes," Zhang said.

Zhang comes to Mohr Partner from Mercer Company, where he focused on representing industrial tenants in his Dallas-area submarkets. 

"Tod represents the next generation of commercial real estate professionals who understand how to leverage data and a deep understanding of their clients' business to advise them in making optimal real estate decisions," Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners' Chairman & CEO, said.

Tod graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

About Mohr Partners, Inc.:

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing company, providing corporate occupiers with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration & accounting, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations, transaction management and facility services. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit mohrpartners.com.

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.

Also from this source

Mohr Partners Expands in Los Angeles, Adds Darren Shibuya as Managing Partner

Mohr Partners' U.S. Expansion Continues with New Office in Phoenix

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.