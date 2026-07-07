DALLAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., marks its 40th anniversary this week as one of the few corporate real estate advisory firms to have exclusively represented occupiers, never landlords, since its founding in 1986.

Founded by Bob Mohr in Dallas, the firm has grown into a full-service global corporate real estate advisory operation with 24 offices across the United States and international reach through partner firms in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Mohr Partners Celebrates 40 Years of Corporate Real Estate Leadership Speed Speed

"We are proud to be one of the handful of commercial real estate firms that pioneered the conflict-free, tenant-only commercial real estate services model when we launched our business during the 1986 Texas real estate downturn," Mohr said. "In fact, most of the firms operating at that time have either merged or been acquired, while Mohr Partners has remained true to its founding mission and values."

The firm's sustained success through the decades culminated in Robert Shibuya, Chairman and CEO, leading a management buyout in 2017 alongside Managing Principals Eric Beichler, Stephen Hemphill and Rob Pipkin. Executive leaders Michele Shibuya, COO, and Sohail Hamirani, CFO, subsequently joined the ownership group.

Under their stewardship, Mohr Partners continued as one of the few firms in the industry to operate under an exclusive occupier-only model, representing only tenants in lease transactions without conflicting landlord assignments.

That structure eliminates the conflicts of interest common in dual-representation brokerage, where a single firm advises both the tenant and the landlord in a transaction.

As Mohr Partners enters its fifth decade, the firm is directing attention toward emerging technologies and artificial intelligence as tools for serving corporate occupier clients.

"Our future evolution will require us to build on our time-proven, high-touch service delivery model while integrating best-in-class data sets around labor, logistics, customers and economic incentives seamlessly delivered to our clients utilizing artificial intelligence," Robert Shibuya said.

The company is well-positioned for this new frontier in commercial real estate. Over the last 18 months, Mohr Partners has opened or expanded offices in Detroit, Seattle, Phoenix, Cleveland, Minneapolis and Dallas, while adding senior leaders in project and development services, economic incentives and energy consulting.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisory firm that provides corporate occupiers with an integrated set of portfolio services, including lease administration services, strategic consulting, business intelligence, research & insights, economic incentives negotiations, portfolio & transaction management and project & construction management. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations and annually completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.