Mohr Partners Expands in Los Angeles, Adds Darren Shibuya as Managing Partner

News provided by

Mohr Partners, Inc.

05 Sep, 2023

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing services firm, is pleased to announce that Darren Shibuya has joined the firm as Managing Partner to lead its Los Angeles office.

Shibuya, a 30-year veteran of commercial real estate, has spent his entire career representing corporate occupiers across the United States and internationally, acquiring and disposing their leased and owned real estate.  

Darren Shibuya

"I'm thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Mohr Partners," Shibuya said. "This experience will give me the opportunity to leverage my three decades of experience helping occupiers manage their corporate real estate while utilizing Mohr Partners' best-in-class site selection, economic incentives, labor and supply chain consulting expertise to drive unparalleled value for my clients."

Shibuya joins Mohr Partners after eight years as an Executive Vice President with JLL in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Shibuya spent time as the Senior Managing Director at DTZ (now part of Cushman & Wakefield), where he worked with Mohr Partners' Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya (no relation to Darren). Prior to DTZ, Darren Shibuya spent 20 years as a Principal in Cresa's Los Angeles office.

"It's a pleasure to reconnect with Darren and welcome him to the Mohr Partners family," Robert Shibuya said. "I've known Darren for over 25 years and his proven dedication, industry acumen and unwavering commitment will undoubtedly steer our firm to new heights in the Los Angeles market."

Darren Shibuya graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in business administration & finance. He is also a Past President of the CoreNet Global Southern California Chapter.

About Mohr Partners, Inc.:

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing company, providing corporate occupiers with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration & accounting, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations, transaction management and facility services. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

