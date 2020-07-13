Mohr Partners Hires Grant Palmer to Expand its National Capital Markets Division

"I plan to leverage Mohr Partners established 24-office US platform and London office to provide enhanced services to my investor clients while leveraging the firms extensive occupier relationships to build a strong sale-leaseback and capital investment advisory practice. As a CCIM award winner for the largest transactions in both retail and industrial sectors I'm excited to take on one of the largest markets despite the current economic climate," stated Palmer.

Eric Beichler, Managing Principal and Shareholder commented, "I am excited to be working with Grant Palmer to grow my teams capital markets business. His success over the past few years has been impressive and the Dallas market will benefit and our team."

Palmer will be based in Mohr Partners Global Headquarters in Dallas.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.

Related Links

www.mohrpartners.com

