Mohr Partners Hires John Woolsey as Managing Director in Dallas

"I am very excited to renew my professional partnership with John following our successful collaboration together in the early 2000's at The Trammell Crow Company," stated Robert Shibuya, Chairman & CEO of Mohr Partners.

Woolsey commented, "I am looking forward to continuing to provide my corporate clients with strategic advice and leveraging Mohr Partners best-in-class occupier advisory platform including site selection, labor analytics and business intelligence."

About Mohr Partners, Inc. Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com .

