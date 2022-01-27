Mohr Partners, Inc. and Colliers International are Pleased to Have Represented San Dimas Partners, LLC on Major LAX Lease Transaction

"This was one of the largest LAX industrial transactions of 2021. Thanks to San Dimas Partners, LLC for the opportunity to be a part of this deal along with Jeffery Smart at Colliers International," said Sean O'Donnell, Mohr Partners, Inc.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning and business intelligence. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.