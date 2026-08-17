Mohr Partners Names Kam Schroeder President of Brokerage

20-year corporate real estate veteran to lead Mohr Partners' brokerage expansion nationwide

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a leading global occupier-focused corporate real estate advisory firm, has named Kam Schroeder as President of Brokerage, a newly created role designed to support the expansion of the firm's national brokerage platform.

A 20-year veteran of corporate real estate, Schroeder will oversee brokerage strategy and growth across Mohr Partners' 24 U.S. offices and its relationships with global partner firms.

Kam Schroeder, Mohr Partners President of Brokerage

"Kam Schroeder represents the next generation of leaders who I am confident will drive the expansion of Mohr Partners' brokerage business in the future," Chairman and CEO Robert Shibuya said.

Schroeder's appointment comes as Mohr Partners continues to strengthen its leadership team and expand its capacity to serve rising client demand in the data center and artificial intelligence sectors, alongside its core tenant representation business.

Over the last 18 months, Mohr Partners has expanded its brokerage footprint in Detroit, Seattle, Phoenix, Cleveland, Minneapolis and Dallas, while adding senior leaders in project and development services, economic incentives and energy consulting.

Schroeder brings extensive corporate real estate experience to Mohr Partners, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Newmark's East Bay brokerage operations. In that role, he led brokerage strategy and client engagement across Newmark's Oakland and Walnut Creek offices.

Prior to Newmark, he was Senior Vice President at Hughes Marino and spent more than a decade at JLL and its predecessor, The Staubach Company. He has specialized in tenant representation, with experience in site selection, lease-versus-purchase analysis, workplace strategy, portfolio optimization and lease acquisition, restructuring and termination.

"I am very excited to join Mohr Partners and look forward to playing a role in improving and growing our overall brokerage platform," Schroeder said. "Mohr Partners is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this monumental shift in how our business is evolving, and, while technology is certainly a key driver in that, our next chapter of growth will be driven and defined by people, culture and an unbreakable commitment to client trust."

Schroeder earned a bachelor's degree in business from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Kam, his wife and four boys are active supporters of local charitable organizations like the Contra Costa Food Bank and East Bay Sea Serpents, as well as national organizations like Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit that supports deployed troops, first responders and wounded veterans.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisory firm that provides corporate occupiers with an integrated set of portfolio services, including lease administration services, strategic consulting, business intelligence, research & insights, economic incentives negotiations, portfolio & transaction management and project & construction management. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has managed real estate portfolios for corporations, completing transactions annually for clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.