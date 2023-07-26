Mohr Partners Promotes Michele Shibuya to Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Mohr Partners, Inc.

26 Jul, 2023, 15:30 ET

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., the world's largest wholly-owned corporate real estate advisory firm exclusively focused on representing occupiers, has promoted company veteran Michele Shibuya to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Mohr Partners Chief Operating Officer Michele Shibuya
In her expanded role, she will continue to directly oversee human resources, information technology, legal/risk management and marketing/corporate communications functions. She will also work in close partnership with Mohr Partners' Chief Financial Officer Sohail Hamirani and Chief Commercial Officer Misti Meggs to manage business operations for all service lines as well as the 25 company-owned U.S. market offices and 13 international affiliate offices.

"Michele has played a key role in overseeing the transformation of Mohr Partners from a U.S. full-service tenant-representation firm into a global, fully integrated corporate real estate outsourcing firm that advises Fortune 500 clients across the world," Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya said.  

In addition to her role as a company board member and corporate secretary, Michele Shibuya will also serve as the managing member of the company's Executive Committee comprising Mohr Partners' senior leadership team.

"I am proud of the accomplishments my team has made since we completed our management buyout in 2017," Michele Shibuya said. "Installing a solid shared services infrastructure and corporate governance protocols will serve as a foundation for the next phase of Mohr Partners' planned expansion in the U.S. and overseas."

Michele most recently served as Managing Principal of Business Operations since joining Mohr Partners in 2018.

About Mohr Partners, Inc.:

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing company, providing corporate occupiers with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration & accounting, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations, transaction management and facility services. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

