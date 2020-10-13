Mohr Partners Promotes Misti Meggs to Managing Partner - Strategy & Growth

In her newly expanded role, Ms. Meggs will continue to provide strategic direction over her current business unit responsibilities while working closely with Mohr Partners CEO, Bob Shibuya, on developing new service offerings, expanding new markets and supporting brokers and sales professionals in client development engagements.

"Misti Meggs is a proven leader within our organization who possess the skill and knowledge to leverage Mohr Partners robust strategic consulting services platform and brokerage/transaction management expertise to provide our occupier clients with essential information to manage their real estate portfolios. We are excited for the contributions she will undoubtedly have in her new role and looking forward to what she will bring to her colleagues and our clients," stated Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya.

Misti Meggs commented, "I am excited to continue to advise and support my clients and colleagues in helping them navigate the increasingly complex workplace environments made even more challenging this year by COVID-19."

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com .

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.

Related Links

www.mohrpartners.com

