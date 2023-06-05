Mohr Partners Recruits Johnathan Brown to Lead its Project & Development Management Services Division

DALLAS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global occupier-focused corporate real estate services firm, has hired Johnathan Brown, a 22-year construction management veteran, as Managing Director of Project & Development Services.

In his new role, Brown will lead Mohr Partners' Project & Development Management Services division from the company's Dallas headquarters. He will oversee both ground-up development and tenant improvement projects for occupier clients that utilize industrial, office, retail and healthcare real estate to support their businesses in the U.S. and around the world.

"I am pleased to join Mohr Partners to lead the expansion of its fast-growing project & development services division," Brown said. "This is a critical time when corporate and healthcare clients are looking to transform their workplaces in order to attract their employees back to the office."

After earning a bachelor's degree in construction management & engineering from Purdue University, Brown spent over two decades working with major general contracting firms. With those companies, he supervised both tenant improvement projects and large-scale base-building capital improvement projects that covered various real estate asset types in multiple geographies.

To complement his hands-on construction management experience, Brown earned his Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University, became LEED certified and is also a certified Project Management Professional.

"We are excited to have Johnathan join Mohr Partners to drive innovative and creative workplace solutions for our occupier clients who are increasingly looking to outsource their capital improvement projects," Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya said.

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world.

