Mohr Partners Renews Global Headquarters Lease in Dallas
Aug 04, 2020, 11:37 ET
DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, a global corporate real estate services firm founded in Dallas over three-decades ago, has signed a long-term renewal of its headquarters lease at Wellington Centre in the Galleria sub-market of Dallas for approx. 20,000 SF. Mohr Partners will continue to maintain its prominent dual North and South elevation building top signage and has committed to invest several hundred thousand dollars to refresh of its workplace environment which will include new interior improvements, new furniture, and a state of the art audio visual and technology infrastructure.
Following the latest workplace design trend, which focuses on a "de-densifying" the office workplace to facilitate social distancing in the post–COVID environment, Mohr Partners has made the bold decision to continue to allow a high percentage of our workforce to work from private offices. Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO commented, "With the majority of our peer group companies moving to a highly dense open-plan environment to drive cost savings, we have decided to take a contrarian workplace strategy and add more private offices to allow for social distancing and greater privacy for our team members."
Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.
SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.