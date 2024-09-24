Mohr Partners Represents Douglas Dynamics in $64.2 Million Sale-Leaseback Transaction

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a leading global corporate real estate advisory firm, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a sale-leaseback transaction for Douglas Dynamics, Inc., a North American manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment.

Mohr Partners' Robert K. Shibuya III, Ruth Baker, Elizabeth Loving and Bob Mohr represented Douglas Dynamics in the transaction, while Jeff Henson with Industry Real Estate Partners represented the buyer, TPG Angelo Gordon.

A Douglas Dynamics location in Madison Heights, MI Mohr Partners, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Mohr Partners, Inc.)

"Our team at Mohr Partners gave us invaluable advice and worked diligently to help us complete a complex sale-leaseback transaction of seven facilities in five states," said Douglas Dynamics Executive Vice President and CFO Sarah Lauber. "Their impressive knowledge and analysis of the real estate markets, plus strong relationships across the industry, ensured a smooth process and premium valuation."

The transaction involved seven facilities and approximately 780,000 square feet of manufacturing and upfitting space. The sites are located in Huntley, Illinois; Manchester, Iowa; Rockland, Maine; Madison Heights, Michigan; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Overall, the entire deal value is $64.2 million.

The initial lease terms for the assets are 15 years each, with two 10-year renewal options. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisory company, providing corporate occupiers with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration & accounting, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations, transaction management and facility services. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

