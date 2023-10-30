Mohr Partners Unveils Inspirational Video: Chairman & CEO's Values Drive Commitment to Diversity

News provided by

Mohr Partners, Inc.

30 Oct, 2023, 13:07 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a commercial real estate advisory & outsourcing firm, and its Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya are proud to present a collaborative video that delves into the background of the tenets that drive the company's mission.

The production highlights the influence of Shibuya's father, Robert Kinji Shibuya, and how Kinji's values of respect, determination and cultural inclusion have been instrumental in shaping Mohr Partners' core principles as one of the largest certified Minority Business Enterprises in commercial real estate.

"Mohr Partners' commitment to diversity and inclusion is deeply rooted in the beliefs I inherited from my father," Robert Shibuya said. "With this video, we aim to shed light on the importance of respecting all individuals, remaining determined in our endeavors and fostering a diverse and inclusive corporate culture."

Premiered on October 23 at the 2023 National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Annual Conference & Exchange, the video is the result of a remarkable partnership.

Michele Shibuya, Mohr Partners' Chief Operating Officer and Robert's wife, attended in July the NMSDC Kellogg Advanced Management Executive Program (AMEP). This event, led by supplier diversity expert and AMEP Academic Director James H. Lowry, is a four-day immersive program that fosters growth for minority-owned businesses.

There, she met with Joseph Patton of the Kellogg School of Management.

"As a part of the session I teach, I choose one business to highlight, delivering an impromptu narrative to not only unlock the richness that is woven into the background of the business, but also the heritage and lineage that continues to drive it forward," Patton said. "I was inspired to share Robert Shibuya's story with this year's AMEP class."

Struck by the impact of Kinji Shibuya's story as a professional wrestler who graciously and honorably raised a family in California, Patton and Michele Shibuya decided to collaborate to share the message to a wider audience.

Patton developed and provided the narration to the video and asked Shezad and Hussain Manjee of DHD Films, fellow AMEP alumni, to animate and produce it.

"The partnership between Joseph Patton and Shezad and Hussain Manjee of DHD Films has given us the opportunity to convey our values and commitment to diversity in a unique and impactful way," Michele Shibuya said. "It's a testament to what we can achieve through collaboration."

The video will be accessible to the public at mohrpartners.com, the Mohr Partners' YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/@MohrPartners) and LinkedIn account (linkedin.com/company/mohr-partners). 

About Mohr Partners, Inc.:

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing company, providing corporate occupiers with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration & accounting, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations, transaction management and facility services. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.

Also from this source

Mohr Partners Adds Lynn Drake as Managing Partner in Detroit

Mohr Partners Adds Lynn Drake as Managing Partner in Detroit

Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing services firm, is pleased to announce that Lynn Drake has joined ...
Mohr Partners Adds Tod Zhang as Director in Dallas Office

Mohr Partners Adds Tod Zhang as Director in Dallas Office

Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing services firm, has added Tod Zhang to serve as a Director in its ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Outsourcing Businesses

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.