Mohr Partners' U.S. Expansion Continues with New Office in Phoenix

News provided by

Mohr Partners, Inc.

14 Aug, 2023, 15:30 ET

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing services firm, is continuing its United States expansion with the recruitment of Jean Jensen and Emily Carden to open a new office in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jensen will serve as Mohr Partners' market leader and broker of record for Arizona, while Carden will continue her partnership with Jensen as a Senior Associate. Both previously worked with Coldwell Banker Commercial.

Continue Reading
Managing Partner Jean Jensen & Senior Associate Emily Carden
Managing Partner Jean Jensen & Senior Associate Emily Carden

"Mohr Partners has built a best-in-class corporate real estate advisory platform," Jensen said. "That will allow my occupier clients to make better strategic decisions around site selection by incorporating labor, logistics, incentives in addition to real estate to optimize their owned and leased real estate portfolios."

"Many of our national global corporate services clients have existing operations in the Greater Phoenix area or are looking at relocating their businesses to Arizona," Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO said. "Consequently, we decided it was important to recruit a top local team and establish a corporately owned office to meet this demand."

Earlier this year, Mohr Partners announced new offices in Reno, Nevada, and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. Those expansions, together with Phoenix, are part of a planned U.S. expansion plan that will continue in 2023 and beyond.

About Mohr Partners, Inc.:

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing company, providing corporate occupiers with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration & accounting, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations, transaction management and facility services. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.

Also from this source

Mohr Partners Promotes Michele Shibuya to Chief Operating Officer

Mohr Partners Expands Overseas with New India Outsourcing Business

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.