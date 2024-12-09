Mohr Partners Welcomes Corey Horowitz as Managing Partner in New York City

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global corporate real estate advisory firm, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Corey Horowitz has joined the firm as Managing Partner in its New York office.

Horowitz will serve as one of the firm's market leaders alongside fellow Managing Partner Andy Grabis and will leverage his extensive commercial real estate experience in New York City to help support Mohr Partners' expanding business in the New York Tri-State area.

"I am thrilled to join Mohr Partners as co-head of their New York/Tri-State region to grow our presence in the world's financial capital," Horowitz said. "Mohr Partners has built a world-class occupier services platform, focused exclusively on representing tenants, which will allow me to better serve my existing clients in New York as well as throughout the U.S. and the world."

Corey is a seasoned industry professional who has assisted occupier clients in crafting and implementing real estate strategies that align with their specific business goals. He has executed over 3 million square feet of commercial transactions across New York City. Additionally, he has completed significant deals for prominent clients like Dentsu Holdings, The Met Opera, WeWork, Davines North America, Eco Labs, Exus Partners, Aterian Investment Partners, Messier Maris, The New York Times, the Consulate General of Brazil and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

"Corey's addition to our team marks a pivotal step forward in Mohr Partners' growth strategy in New York City," Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya said. "His deep industry knowledge, combined with a strong track record in New York's competitive commercial real estate market, will be invaluable to our clients and our expanding presence in this key region."

Prior to joining Mohr Partners, Corey served as an Executive Managing Director with Vestian. Corey also worked in high-level director roles at Lee & Associates and Cushman & Wakefield. He started his commercial real estate career with Newmark Knight Frank, where he earned honors as the company's "Highest Producer with Under 5 Years of Experience."

Corey graduated from Florida Atlantic University. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family and pursuing outdoor activities like golfing, skiing and boating. Alongside his work as a skilled tenant representation broker, he is also a professional pianist.

