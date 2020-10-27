Mohr World Consulting expands into Marketing with the addition of Cruz Vargas

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr World Consulting, a key partner for companies and institutions in the Cross-Border Money Transfer and Payments Industry continues its expansion of portfolio services with the addition of Cruz Vargas, remittance industry veteran and expert in Growth Marketing.

This week, Mohr World announced that Cruz Vargas, an award-winning marketer, and growth expert with 15+ years of experience in the fields of marketing management, customer experience and product development, has joined its team. "I am delighted to work with Cruz who is a great addition to the team," Mr. Cuevas-Mohr remarked, "not only for his deep knowledge of marketing that can help our clients increase their client base, but also for the importance he places on data, an area where this industry needs solutions. We have great projects in our hands." Cruz is also collaborating with Mohr World's sister company, The Platinum Network, producer of the IMTC Conferences.

This announcement marks the continued expansion of services for Mohr World where just last year it expanded to Europe with the addition of Lourdes Soto Morales, a compliance and licensing expert, to serve the EMEA Region, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, from its headquarters in Madrid. This expansion mirrors the previous expansion of the group to the Latin American Market with Maribel Sayago now heading the LATAM operations from Mexico.

Mr. Vargas, who worked previously with some of the top companies in the industry such as Sigue, Xoom, WireCash and most recently USEND, and the co-founder of contact center nice2chat.com, is eager to advise companies in an industry he is passionate about. "When you are in the digital world, marketing and data are the only road to success", said Cruz Vargas. "Each brand is unique and there is no template to follow. I am excited to share with companies the how, where, and when".

In expanding its already robust service offering, Mohr World once again establishes itself as the thought-leader best resource for companies that move money around the world.

Founded in 2001 in Miami by Hugo Cuevas-Mohr, MWC is an independent advisory firm helping Financial Services Institutions of all sizes and types, in every region of the world, to find innovative ways to improve processes, develop new revenue streams through better distribution networks, an escalation of digital solutions in solving internal & external challenges, manage risks, and plan for evolving landscapes in the fast-changing money transfer and payments sector.

