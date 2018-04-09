Mohu Launches Blade HDTV Bar Antenna

Mohu's Blade antenna is both indoor and outdoor compatible and leverages a FirstStage technology amplifier to deliver a 40-mile reception range, picking up over-the-air channels in uncompressed HD, up to 1080 HD and is future-proofed 4K ready. The innovative amplifier, which is strategically located right next to the antenna, results in less pixelation and increased reception capability - delivering crystal-clear reception straight to the TV.

Priced at $49.95, Mohu's Blade will be available exclusively on Amazon.com and GoMohu.com.

"At Mohu, it's our mission to offer innovative products that deliver exceptional experiences for consumers," said Mark Buff, founder and CEO of Mohu. "We saw a need to produce an HDTV antenna that would seamlessly blend with the home entertainment systems consumers have while upholding our values of offering products that enable consumers to cut the cord at an affordable cost."

Blade is a multi-directional and amplified antenna which makes installation and use easy - no "pointing" is needed to get quality reception. Included with Blade is a detachable, high performance 10 foot coaxial cable, giving consumers the ultimate flexibility to place Blade almost anywhere. Whether consumers opt to mount it on a wall below a TV, place it on a tabletop, or even set it up outside -- Blade's slim bar design compliments any home entertainment setup.

Consumers who purchase Blade can expect to watch 94 of the top 100 most-watched TV shows for free and can enjoy available over-the-air broadcast networks in their area, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS, The CW, Univision and more.

For more information about Blade visit, www.gomohu.com.

About Mohu

Mohu, The Cord Cutting Company, is a consumer electronics manufacturer dedicated to leading the TV cord cutting revolution, bridging OTA and OTT devices and content to give consumers access to the TV they want at a cost they can control. To help consumers identify which cord cutting options are best for them, Mohu created Untangle.TV, the first cord cutting recommendation tool that shows users what they need to cut the cord. The company's approach to TV is founded on the motto "Be Set Free," making its products simple to use, and enabling consumers to have an exceptional experience without burdensome costs or constraints. Since introducing the world's first paper-thin Leaf HDTV Indoor Antenna in 2011, Mohu has helped its customers save more than $300 million by reducing or eliminating costly monthly cable and satellite bills. Mohu offers a full line of high-quality, easy-to-install and cost-effective HDTV antenna and cord cutting products. For more information, visit www.gomohu.com.

Contact:

Meg Brenner

mohu@shiftcomm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mohu-launches-blade-hdtv-bar-antenna-300626497.html

SOURCE Mohu