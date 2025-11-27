MOIN Expands Strategic Partnership with Nium, Enhancing Global Remittance and Settlement Services

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MOIN, a leading fintech company specializing in cross-border payment solutions, announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Nium, the global infrastructure for real-time payments, at Korea Fintech Week. The expanded partnership will enhance global payout and collection capabilities, delivering faster, more affordable, and more transparent international money transfer services for Korean consumers and businesses, while enabling seamless settlement into Korea for global customers.

Through this collaboration, MOIN is expanding its outbound payouts to key global markets including Japan (JPY), the United States (USD), Europe (EUR), Australia (AUD), and Canada (CAD). The integration with Nium also unlocks access to emerging market currencies across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, – allowing Korean individuals and businesses to send money to more geographies with greater speed and efficiency.

Since establishing their strategic partnership in 2018, MOIN has relied on Nium as a key global remittance partner. The two companies now plan to strengthen inbound payment flows into Korea through additional use cases, new service types, and higher transaction volumes in Korean won (KRW) payout services, enabling faster and more reliable KRW settlements for corporate clients and global partners — such as marketplaces and platforms.

In parallel, the companies are jointly exploring stablecoin-based cross-border payment and settlement models, combining MOIN's blockchain expertise with Nium's global network to develop next-generation technologies that improve speed, reduce costs, and enhance liquidity efficiency.

With this deepened partnership, Korean users gain access to faster, more affordable global remittance services, while businesses of all sizes - from exporters to digital platforms and financial institutions, can strengthen their competitiveness through lower cross-border payment costs, improved settlement speed, and broader service coverage.

Ilseok Suh, CEO of MOIN, said, "By further expanding our long-term partnership with Nium, we have established a foundation that enables Korean users and businesses to enjoy world-class remittance and payment experiences. We will continue to integrate global networks and next-generation payment technologies to grow into a leading cross-border financial infrastructure connecting Korea and the world."

"As global ambition accelerates, payment infrastructure must evolve with it," said Anupam Pahuja, Chief Revenue Officer at Nium. "Strengthening our partnership with MOIN allows us to extend the speed, transparency, and cost advantages their customers rely on, while scaling to support even greater growth."

By deepening its integration with Nium's global network, MOIN is further strengthening its foundation for next-generation cross-border payments. This collaboration supports MOIN's vision to deliver more seamless, efficient, and future-ready financial solutions for individuals and businesses in Korea as global payment models continue to evolve.

About MOIN, Inc.

A cross-border payment company based in South Korea. Since its establishment in 2016, MOIN has been addressing the inefficiencies of cross-border payments by developing a proprietary payment network that replaces the conventional payment network.

MOIN launched its individual cross-border remittance service targeting students studying abroad and has been expanding its outreach to encompass businesses and e-commerce platforms.

MOIN's technology and business solutions were awarded by 2019 The World's Top Fintech Companies by KPMG Top 100. 2023 The only Korean remittance company to be included in the World Bank price index. 2023 K-Fintech 30, chosen as the top 10 representing fintechs in Korea by the Financial Services Commission (FSC).

Moin has been recognized as the first non-banking financial institution to receive the "Outstanding STR (Suspicious Transaction Report) Reporter for Financial Institutions in the First Half of 2025" Commissioner's Award from the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)—the nation's financial intelligence authority.

For more information, visit www.eng.themoin.com.

About Nium

Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 40 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore. For more information, visit www.nium.com.

