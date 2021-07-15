Moisés Palillero's new book "Para Volver A Dar Un Consejo De Amor" is a real-life inspired novel about paving the path of life and success.

Published by Page Publishing, Moisés Palillero's book captures an enthralling narrative that brings a reminder of the value of learning, listening, and loving.

A novel designed for teens and young adults, this will lead them to see an illuminated path in life.

Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Para Volver A Dar Un Consejo De Amor" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572357/Moise_s_Palillero.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

