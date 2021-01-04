Moises Valadez Lizaola's new book Reflexiones Sobre la Naturaleza y el Universo, a compendious narrative that reflects mankind's unquenchable search for life's meaning and the universe's multifariousness

Moises Valadez Lizaola said this about his book: "These writings describe the search for what we conceptualize as the truth and what this humble servant has conceptualized through our own experience of our existence in this blessed land and abundant attributes. We are faced with the most difficult questions to conceive: Who are we? Where do we come from? What is our origin? And what is our destiny? As the protagonists of a film drama with such an extensive libretto of joys, sufferings, limitations, illusions, expensive longings, and frustrated hopes of not understanding the said proposal that confronts us with our historical reality in time and space, which turns into uncertainty with a complete disbelief that kills and suffocates us, that confuses us. And if we neglect it, it will take us down the paths of madness with its desperate anguish to emotional, moral, and spiritual suicide.

That is why we perceive that the solution to this drama is to look for the balm—that is, the truth that has to calm the despair of our lives. In this little book, I have tried to give rhythm, movement, and interest to make reading easy and enjoyable. I have tried to play with the same nature, combining letters and words which then become sentences in prose, poetry, and a story of the same nature with the same elements—earth, fire, wind, and water."

Published by Page Publishing, Moises Valadez Lizaola's new book Reflexiones Sobre la Naturaleza y el Universo will bless the readers with wisdom and virtues that lead to a profound understanding of life's essence and the universe's design.

Consumers who wish to partake in this book's contemplative words about the universe and life can purchase Reflexiones Sobre la Naturaleza y el Universo online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393651/Moises_Valadez_Lizaola.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

