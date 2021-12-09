Moisture Analyzer Market to Reach $2.27 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Moisture Analyzer Market By Type (Desktop-Mounted, Handheld, and In-Line), and End User (Petroleum and Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Wood, Paper and Pulp, Semiconductor, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global moisture analyzer industry was estimated at $1.61 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $2.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in demand for moisture analyzers in the healthcare and food & beverage industries and rise in awareness about protection & maintenance of industrial products drive the growth of the global moisture analyzer market. On the other hand, lack of skilled labor impedes the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for in-line moisture analyzers in the automation industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 248 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11259

COVID-19 Scenario

Implementation of partial or complete lockdown across various countries, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, led to disrupted supply chain, thereby impacting the global moisture analyzer market negatively.

However, as the global situation is getting better, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The Desktop-Mounted Segment to Dominate By 2030

Based on type, the desktop-mounted segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global moisture analyzer market. Desktop mounted moisture analyzers are widely used and adopted for moisture testing and analysis of samples of materials such as wood, pellets, biomass, granules, feed, food products, creams, and pastes. This factor fuels the growth of the segment. At the same time, the in-line segment would register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is because in-line analyzers are adopted in an array of applications such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, foods, pulp and paper, minerals, lubricants, and personal care products.

The Food and Beverage Segment to Maintain the Dominant Share

Based end-user, the food and beverage segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global moisture analyzer market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. However, the same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the presence of stringent government regulations in all counties for maintaining high quality of edible products by controlling the moisture content in products at the desired level.

North America Garnered the Highest Share in 2020

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global moisture analyzer market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to high advancement is the realm of technology in this region. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as large-scale industrialization and urbanization in developing countries, such as India, China, and Japan, creates lucrative opportunities for the market growth in this province.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11259

Key Players in the Industry

Sartorius AG

General Electric Co.

Metrohm AG.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc

PCE Instrument

Ametek Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Sinar Technology

Spectra Sensors Inc.

Kett Electric Laboratory

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Soil Moisture Sensor Market Expected to Reach $411.2 Million By 2027

Sensor Market Estimated to Attain $345.77 Billion By 2028

IoT Sensors Market Anticipated to Grow $141.80 Billion By 2030

Sensor Fusion Market Expected to Reach $19.84 Billion By 2030

Smart Irrigation Market Expected to Reach $5.57 Billion By 2030

Smart Meter Market Projected to Reach $39.20 Billion By 2027

Smart Greenhouse Market Expected to Garner $3.23 Billion By 2027

Industrial Sensors Market Projected to Hit $35.47 Billion By 2027

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Environmental Sensors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research