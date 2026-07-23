Moisture Master Pros Joins Preservation Alliance to Help Protect Philadelphia's Historic Buildings from Hidden Water Intrusion

Philadelphia-area leak-detection specialist brings more than 20 years of construction and diagnostic experience to the preservation community.

PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moisture Master Pros, a consulting and diagnostic firm specializing in rain-related leak detection and water intrusion, has become an Alliance Partner Member of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia.

Illustrative image showing thermal-imaging technology used by Moisture Master Pros during building-envelope and moisture investigations. Thermal imaging is used alongside field inspection to help evaluate possible moisture pathways. Image courtesy of Moisture Master Pros. Joshua Kent, owner and president of Moisture Master Pros, has more than 20 years of construction and diagnostic experience specializing in leak detection, water intrusion and moisture-related building conditions. Photo courtesy of Moisture Master Pros.

The company was recently featured in an Alliance Partner Spotlight distributed through the Preservation Alliance's member newsletter. The feature highlighted Moisture Master Pros' approach to identifying hidden moisture problems before they become larger restoration issues and documented its completed masonry restoration work at Philadelphia's historic Binder Building.

Founded by owner and president Joshua Kent, Moisture Master Pros combines field investigation, FLIR thermal imaging, moisture diagnostics and building-envelope knowledge to help owners, property managers and preservation professionals identify the true source of water entry. After determining the source, the company develops practical repair recommendations that consider the structure's existing materials, architectural character and long-term performance.

"Historic buildings cannot be approached with guesswork," Kent said. "You have to understand how water is moving through the structure, what materials are being affected and how the repair will influence the building over time. Joining the Preservation Alliance allows us to contribute our leak-detection and moisture-diagnostic experience to a community that shares our commitment to protecting Greater Philadelphia's older buildings."

The Binder Building at 35 South 13th Street demonstrates the connection between restoration craftsmanship and moisture protection. Its detailed masonry, historic facade and distinctive architectural character required careful attention to masonry conditions, exterior-envelope performance, water-intrusion risks and the protection of original materials from long-term deterioration.

Kent began his construction career in 2000 and has developed extensive experience in building-envelope investigation, thermography, moisture diagnostics, mold inspection and remediation, and repair planning. Moisture Master Pros serves residential, commercial and historic properties throughout Philadelphia, its Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and Northern Delaware.

Historic-property owners, managers and preservation professionals can learn more or request an assessment at https://moisturemasterpros.com/historic-building-leak-detection/ or call 484-428-0673.

Kent is available for media interviews regarding historic-building moisture problems, rain-related leak detection, thermal imaging, building-envelope failures and preventive maintenance.

About Moisture Master Pros

Moisture Master Pros is a Greater Philadelphia consulting, diagnostic and restoration firm specializing in rain-related leak detection, water-intrusion assessments, FLIR thermal imaging, masonry restoration, foundation moisture solutions, sealant applications and repair planning. Its mission is to create and restore healthy living environments by identifying the source of moisture problems and providing clear, practical solutions.

Media Contact

Promise Browne

Moisture Master Pros

484-428-0673

[email protected]

https://moisturemasterpros.com/historic-building-leak-detection/

SOURCE Moisture Master Pros