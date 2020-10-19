MoistureShield Continues Successful Expansion with BlueLinx in Missouri, Nebraska and Tennessee Branch Locations

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, has expanded distribution with four BlueLinx Corporation branch locations in Kansas City, MO; St. Louis, MO; Omaha, NE; and Nashville, TN after several successful rollouts nationally. Each BlueLinx branch offers the full line of MoistureShield decking products to its dealers throughout their respective regions.

"MoistureShield is excited to expand its footprint with BlueLinx with four new locations," said Matthew Bruce, VP of Sales, MoistureShield. "MoistureShield offers BlueLinx customers a low-maintenance solution for improving their outdoor spaces with versatile moisture-resistant composite decking that complements any exterior."

"BlueLinx is committed to providing excellent service to our customers while providing them with long-lasting, high-performance decking products like MoistureShield," said Paul Wetmore, Regional VP, Central Region for BlueLinx. "MoistureShield allows us to deliver innovative decking products with the highest level of performance for any region or climate."

MoistureShield Vision® features DiamondDefense™ Coating, creating the strongest cap in the industry to resist scratches, stains and damage on impact. Select Vision colors also offer the unique option of CoolDeck® Technology, capable of reducing heat absorption by up to 35% compared to traditional capped composite decking in similar colors. Additionally, MoistureShield's Elevate™ is an entry-level capped composite decking available in four colors, including trendy tropical hardwood looks.

MoistureShield is proven in the field for 30 years with zero structural failures and is backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty for all decking series. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 30 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

About BlueLinx:

BlueLinx is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,200 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as national home centers and manufactured housing customers. Visit www.BlueLinx.com to learn more.

