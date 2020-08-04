MoistureShield Expands Distribution in Minnesota with BlueLinx

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, has expanded in Minnesota with BlueLinx Corporation based in Marietta, GA. BlueLinx's facility in Minneapolis now offers the full line of MoistureShield composite decking products to its dealers throughout the state, known as the "upper Midwest region."

"We're excited to expand our reach in Minnesota with BlueLinx," said Matthew Bruce, VP of Sales, MoistureShield. "MoistureShield provides BlueLinx customers with moisture-resistant products that enhance their outdoor spaces and the thousands of docks and boat slips throughout the lake areas." All MoistureShield decking products feature the Solid Core Difference™ for advanced strength and moisture resistance, and can be installed directly on the ground, in the ground or under water.

"The BlueLinx team strives to provide customers with durable, weather-resistant products like MoistureShield," said Ken Black, Regional VP of the Western Region for BlueLinx. "MoistureShield's innovative decking allows us to deliver the highest levels of performance to endure Minnesota's harsh winters."

MoistureShield's Vision® product line features its DiamondDefense™ Coating, the strongest cap in the industry, resisting scratches, stains and damage on impact. Vision features the unique option of CoolDeck® Technology, reducing heat absorption by up to 35% compared to traditional capped composite boards in a similar color. MoistureShield also recently introduced Elevate™, an entry-level capped composite decking, in four colors including tropical hardwood looks.

MoistureShield is proven in the field with zero structural failures in over 30 years and is backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty for all decking series. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with locations in 31 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, manufactures composite deck boards and related products serving retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Visit www.MoistureShield.com.

About BlueLinx:

BlueLinx is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,200 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers; and national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. Learn more at www.BlueLinx.com.

