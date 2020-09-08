MoistureShield Expands Distribution to BlueLinx's Aitkin Branch in Minnesota

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, has expanded its sales of decking products in northern Minnesota with Marietta, GA-based BlueLinx Corporation. Building on a successful launch of MoistureShield in Minneapolis, BlueLinx is taking the full line to its Aitkin facility in the northern part of the state where lakes and outdoor recreation are common.

"We're very pleased to follow up our BlueLinx distribution in Minneapolis by expanding to the Aitkin branch," said Matthew Bruce, VP of Sales, MoistureShield. "MoistureShield provides BlueLinx customers with the low-maintenance and moisture-resistant deck products that can enhance any main residence or second home, ensuring the outdoor life can be enjoyed to the fullest."

"The durability and weather-resistance of MoistureShield is the perfect fit for our northern Minnesota dealers and their customers," said Ken Black, Regional VP of the Western Region for BlueLinx. "We are pleased to extend MoistureShield's benefits to the lakes, marinas and outdoor recreation areas in this region."

All MoistureShield decking products feature the Solid Core Difference™ for advanced strength and moisture resistance. Their products can be installed directly on the ground, in the ground or under water, making them ideal for decks near water, docks and boat slips.

MoistureShield's Vision® product line features its DiamondDefense™ Coating, the strongest cap in the industry and the unique option of CoolDeck® Technology, reducing heat absorption by up to 35% compared to traditional capped composite boards in a similar color. In addition, Elevate™ is an entry-level capped composite decking available in four colors, including premium tropical hardwood looks.

With zero structural failures in the field in over 30 years, MoistureShield is backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty for all decking series. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com and www.bluelinxco.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with locations in 31 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, serves retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. www.MoistureShield.com.

About BlueLinx:

BlueLinx is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,200 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers; and national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. Visit www.BlueLinxco.com.

