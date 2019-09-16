MoistureShield Expands Relationship with BlueLinx in Florida with Additional Distribution Locations in Jacksonville and Miami

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, and manufacturer of innovative composite decking and railing, has expanded its Florida distribution locations with BlueLinx Holdings Inc. based in Marietta, GA. BlueLinx will now distribute the full line of MoistureShield composite decking products from their distribution centers in Miami and Jacksonville, in addition to their Lakeland, FL location.

"The BlueLinx team is excited to offer MoistureShield® from our Florida distribution facilities to our valued dealers in these regions, using our strong service platform," said Paul Lyle, BlueLinx's Regional VP of the Southeast Region. "Adding MoistureShield allows us to offer our customers a full range of decking products and options."

The MoistureShield product line features Vision® capped wood composite decking with a modern, variegated appearance and exclusive DiamondDefense™ Coating. MoistureShield also features its unique CoolDeck® technology, for select products, which reduces deck board surface temperatures by up to 35% compared to conventional capped wood composites. Other products include Infuse® decking, with a realistic wood-grain finish and Vantage®, an uncapped composite with the workability of wood. All MoistureShield decking features the Solid Core Difference™ for advanced strength and moisture resistance.

"We are very pleased to expand our distribution footprint with BlueLinx in Florida," said Ken O'Neill, EVP of National Group, Oldcastle APG. "We know this is a very rough time for Florida and BlueLinx will be relied on for its high levels of service to dealers, as they assist in the rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Dorian."

MoistureShield composite decking and railing is manufactured from 95% recycled content, diverting tens of millions of pounds of plastic and wood scrap from landfills annually. It can be installed directly on the ground, in the ground or under water. The line is backed by an industry-leading warranty against decay, rot and termite damage.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards, serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled MoistureShield to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

About BlueLinx:

BlueLinx is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,200 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. Learn more at www.BlueLinx.com.

