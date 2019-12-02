MoistureShield Expands Sales Coverage in New England Market

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company and manufacturer of innovative composite decking and railing, is pleased to announce the addition of the Elite Sales and Marketing independent representative group to its sales organization. With five sales professionals from Elite representing the organization, MoistureShield will significantly increase its sales coverage and presence to better service customers in the New England market.

Elite Sales and Marketing holds over 75 years of collective sales and marketing experience in the exterior building materials category. They provide expertise in dealer and distribution channels and a focus on servicing builders, contractors and architects. In addition, they maintain a heavy focus on assisting and supporting customers in individual markets with strategic programs.

"We are pleased to welcome Elite Sales and Marketing to our sales organization," said MoistureShield's Vice President of Sales Matt Bruce. "Elite will provide valuable representation from the manufacturer's standpoint in a market with solid existing distribution. We look forward to expanding our sales footprint and impact to build and strengthen relationships in New England."

The addition of Elite Sales and Marketing comes on the heels of several strategic moves for MoistureShield. With MoistureShield's recent BlueLinx distribution partnership and several key leadership appointments, the brand is well-positioned for continued momentum and success in 2020.

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products, serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled MoistureShield to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic. www.MoistureShield.com.

