MoistureShield® Meridian™ Capped Composite Decking Appears on New HGTV® Hit Series "Home Inspector Joe"

Check local listings or the HGTV website to see MoistureShield Meridian on episode 5, "Hastings Home of Hazards," on "Home Inspector Joe." Each episode also airs throughout the week.

Meridian's TruTexture Surface features a natural wood-grain finish with reduced pattern repetition for a true wood aesthetic. It is available in three premium colors:

Citadel, a cool Atlantic gray with a subtle patina

Shoreside, a subtly variegated golden sandy blonde

Mariner, a timeless mahogany brown with rich undertones

The Citadel color seen on the show includes the option of MoistureShield's exclusive CoolDeck technology, which reduces heat absorption by up to 35% compared to traditional capped composite boards in similar colors.

MoistureShield's Meridian capped composite deck boards combine natural looks with the protection of MoistureShield's proprietary Solid Core manufacturing process designed to endure harsh conditions, moisture absorption, warping, rotting, and damage from insects. It is well-suited for installation in the ground, on the ground or even underwater.

Proven in the field for 30 years with zero structural failures, all MoistureShield decking series are backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty. Meridian also features a 40-year fade and stain warranty.

Learn more about MoistureShield Meridian at http://www.moistureshield.com/products/composite-decking/meridian

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products, is part of CRH's Building Products Division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 29 countries worldwide. MoistureShield manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Find out more at www.moistureshield.com.

