MoistureShield® MeridianTM Decking Receives Sustainability Award

"The Sustainable Products of the Year are a combination of submissions and products that our editorial team has identified," said Craig Coale, Publisher, Green Builder Media. "In general, Sustainable Product of the Year selections represent today's most innovative products that make homes more efficient, resilient, healthy, intelligent and safe."

MoistureShield's eco-friendly Meridian capped wood composite decking has been named a 2024 Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder Media. It is almost entirely made from post-consumer plastic, industrial plastic, wood fibers and other recycled content which accounts for 95% of its Vision, Meridian, Elevate and Vantage boards’ composition. (Does not include Stratos Composite Enhanced PVC Decking). This positions MoistureShield as a leader in its category for innovation and sustainability.

"We believe in doing our part to support sustainable solutions through innovation," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales, MoistureShield. "We have engineered our processes to reuse materials in order to best serve our customers while catering to our impact on the environment."

Meridian decking is available in four colors that feature an authentic wood grain finish along with MoistureShield's proprietary Solid Core manufacturing process for protection against moisture absorption, warping, rotting and damage from insects. In addition, Meridian offers a TruTextureTM Surface to offer superior scratch resistance and CoolDeck® technology to minimize heat absorption.

