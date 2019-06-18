MoistureShield Partners with Cardinal Building Products to Distribute Composite Decking & Railing in the Mid-Atlantic Region

ATLANTA, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG and a manufacturer of innovative composite decking & railing, has partnered with Cardinal Building Products, a leader in building products distribution with vast expertise in decking and alternative exterior products. Headquartered in Leola, PA, Cardinal will carry the full line of MoistureShield state-of-the-art composite products designed to replace traditional decking materials.

A family business since 1992, Cardinal Building Products has close to 1 million sq. ft. of decking at its Leola, PA, facility. Through the Leola branch location, Cardinal Building Products will supply MoistureShield to lumberyards throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region.

"We have extensive experience in decking and recognize how nicely MoistureShield's innovative product lines fit into our product selection," said Rick Hess, General Manager of Cardinal Building Products. "MoistureShield demonstrates the kind of technology our customers are looking for to best meet their customer's needs and stand out in the decking marketplace."

The MoistureShield product line features Vision® capped composite decking with a modern, variegated appearance and the exclusive DiamondDefense capped surface. MoistureShield also features its unique CoolDeck technology, for select products, which reduces deck board surface temperatures by up to 35%. Other products include Infuse® decking, a realistic wood-grain finish and ability to withstand total submersion in water; and Vantage®, an uncapped composite with the workability of wood. All MoistureShield decking features the Solid Core Difference™ for advanced strength and moisture resistance.

"We are excited to partner with Cardinal Building Products to help grow our deck offerings in the Mid-Atlantic," said Todd Braun, Vice President of Sales for MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG. "Cardinal is strategically positioned to help us continue to expand our offerings in this region, and they have the decking knowledge to help grow the brand."

MoistureShield composite decking and railing is manufactured from 95 percent recycled content and can be installed directly on the ground, in the ground or under water. The line is backed by an industry-leading warranty against decay, rot and termite damage. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled MoistureShield to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic.

About Cardinal Building Products:

Cardinal Building Products is the premier choice for Mid-Atlantic specialty building product needs. The company has nearly one million square feet of vinyl, composite and polyethylene decking on site, and also offers vinyl and aluminum railing to complete any residential or commercial deck. They can easily deliver truckloads or skid lots of material to your store or commercial job site. https://www.cardinalbuildingproducts.com

SOURCE MoistureShield

Related Links

http://www.moistureshield.com

