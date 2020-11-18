MoistureShield® Serves Up New Cold Brew Color to Vision® Line of Capped Composite Decking

With the addition of Cold Brew, MoistureShield's Vision perks up its color offering with six natural colors: Smokey Gray, Spanish Leather, Sandstone, Cathedral Stone, and Mochaccino. Cold Brew, along with Mochaccino and Cathedral Stone, offers the added option of MoistureShield's proprietary CoolDeck® technology, which minimizes heat absorption by up to 35% versus traditional capped composite boards in a similar color, for a more comfortable deck.

MoistureShield Vision's exclusive DiamondDefense™ Coating creates the strongest cap in the industry, resisting stains, scratches and damage on impact. It is widely used for residential decks as well as docks, marinas, and boat slips.

As with all MoistureShield deck products, Vision features proprietary Solid Core Difference™ technology for protection against moisture absorption, warping, rotting, and damage from insects, whether installed in the ground, on the ground or even underwater. The deck boards are available in non-grooved square edge boards and grooved profiles for hidden fasteners, in 12-, 16- and 20-foot lengths with fascia boards in 12-foot lengths.

MoistureShield decking is proven in the field for 30 years with zero structural failures and is backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty for all decking series. Learn more at https://www.moistureshield.com/products/composite-decking/vision.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 30 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

