Mojave Awarded Seventh Patent for Energy-Efficient Commercial Air Conditioner Technology

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojave Energy Systems, founded to change the nature of air conditioning, today announced that it has been granted its seventh patent covering the technology for its groundbreaking commercial liquid desiccant air conditioning system.

The new patent issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covers the technology used in its flagship product, ArctiDry. The industry's most energy-efficient commercial air conditioner is now patented as the only Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) that can produce supply air at a target temperature and humidity level. Further, ArctiDry can handle temperature and humidity independently, giving priority to either the dew point or dry bulb temperature, while holding each simultaneously to within one degree of the target.

"Our advanced design delivers an affordable, reliable, and climate friendly solution that differentiates ArctiDry from other modern commercial cooling products," said Phil Farese, CEO, Mojave Energy Systems. "This latest patent covers the novel approach that Mojave uses to precisely control the supply conditions and the moisture removal rate. It makes it possible for engineers to design energy-efficient buildings that are also reliable, consistent, compliant, and high-performing in even the most demanding environments. It reinforces the importance of innovation in the HVAC industry, and we are thrilled to be making a difference for customers, the industry, and the planet."

Mojave's new patent builds on the company's growing patent portfolio of more than 40 individual live patents or patent applications in the U.S. and abroad, including five issued U.S. patents.

Mojave's ArctiDry reduces negative environmental impacts by using significantly less electricity and producing lower carbon dioxide emissions than other comparable systems. ArctiDry can drop into existing HVAC infrastructure, requires minimal maintenance, and helps customers achieve Net Zero compliance.

With an ISMRE as high as 11 lbs/kWh, ArctiDry is the industry's most energy-efficient commercial air conditioner. It is twice as efficient as conventional Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS), and more than double the Department of Energy (DOE) standards. Additionally, ArctiDry's independent dew point and temperature control allows users to unlock building-wide energy savings by raising chiller temperatures or running dry coils.

Mojave produces novel liquid desiccant systems designed to change the nature of air conditioning by dramatically increasing energy efficiency and reducing the climate impact of AC. Mojave's patented technology cools and dehumidifies the air, enabling the independent control of dew point and dry bulb. By focusing on dehumidification, lowering energy consumption, reducing refrigerant use, and improving indoor air quality for commercial buildings, Mojave's ArctiDry product is an ideal solution for Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS). When compared to other alternatives on the market, ArctiDry offers a highly reliable, lowest-cost-of-ownership product that reduces energy use by 40 to 60%. Mojave, founded in 2022 to commercialize a decade-long, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) R&D project, has received seed funding from At One Ventures, Fifth Wall, Xerox Ventures, and others.

