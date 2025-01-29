Mojave Energy Systems Achieves UL Certification for its Energy-Efficient Commercial HVAC Products

ArctiDry Meets Design and Manufacturing Requirements for Safe Use Including A2L Refrigerants

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojave Energy Systems, founded to change the nature of air conditioning, announces that its ArctiDry product, with ISMRE as high as 11, has been certified to the UL60335-2-40 standard. This certification by Intertek underscores Mojave's commitment to delivering safe, energy-efficient, and reliable commercial HVAC solutions.

The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 60335-2-40 certification is a safety standard for manufacturers of electrical appliances to ensure that their products are compliant and safe to use. Achieving this certification demonstrates that Mojave ArctiDry meets the rigorous requirements for safe use, including robust product design and comprehensive manufacturing processes at Mojave's facility in Anderson, SC. Mojave products carry the ETL certification mark and are approved for use with A2L refrigerants.

"UL listing by Intertek is an important seal of safety in the HVAC industry and we are proud to hold this certification," said Aaron Meles, Vice President of Product, Mojave Energy Systems. "ArctiDry is a modern liquid desiccant DOAS, designed with the highest levels of safety, performance, and reliability, while delivering unprecedented energy efficiency benefits."

ArctiDry is a patented, easy-to-install, liquid desiccant HVAC system that meets critical needs for energy savings and humidity control. Its unparalleled ISMRE2 efficiency rating of up to 11 lbs/kWh dramatically lowers electricity consumption by up to 50 percent. Mojave products are certified for safe use of R-454B, a refrigerant with a global warming potential (GWP) of 466, making it 77% lower than R-410A and compliant with the EPA's 2025 requirements for phase down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). ArctiDry's ability to efficiently dehumidify the air without overcooling makes it ideal for many commercial building applications such as healthcare, manufacturing, grocery/retail, education, and more.

About Mojave Energy Systems

Mojave produces novel liquid desiccant systems designed to change the nature of air conditioning by dramatically increasing energy efficiency and reducing the climate impact of AC. Mojave's patented technology cools and dehumidifies the air, enabling the independent control of dew point and dry bulb. By focusing on dehumidification, lowering energy consumption, reducing refrigerant use, and improving indoor air quality for commercial buildings, Mojave's ArctiDry product is an ideal solution for Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS). When compared to other alternatives on the market, ArctiDry offers a highly reliable, lowest-cost-of-ownership product that reduces energy use by 40 to 60%.

