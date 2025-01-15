Mojave Energy Systems Expands HVAC Solutions into Latin America

Miami-based Regional Manager Joins Mojave to Drive Growth in LATAM Countries

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojave Energy Systems, founded to change the nature of air conditioning, today announced it has expanded into the Latin American market to meet the growing need for energy-efficient, high-performing, affordable HVAC solutions in the region. To support the geographic expansion, Mojave has hired Mateo Cardona as a Regional Sales Manager based in Miami. Initially, Mojave will concentrate on countries with standard electrical frequency of 60 hertz (Hz) across Central America and the Caribbean.

"Mojave is growing rapidly and businesses in Latin America need air conditioning that is reliable and easy to operate," said Phil Farese, CEO, Mojave Energy Systems. "Our liquid desiccant technology is ideal for this market as it is an affordable, dependable, turnkey, and climate-friendly solution that delivers unprecedented levels of energy efficiency. We welcome Mateo to the team and look forward to adding new local customers and partnerships in the region."

Mojave's flagship product, ArctiDry, saves commercial customers money while reducing the negative environmental impact of air conditioning. It is a patented, easy-to-install, liquid desiccant HVAC system that meets critical needs for energy savings and humidity control. Its unparalleled ISMRE2 efficiency rating of up to 11 lbs/kWh dramatically lowers electricity consumption by up to 50 percent. Additionally, its ability to efficiently dehumidify the air without overcooling makes it ideal for many commercial building applications in Latin America such as hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, grocery/retail, and more. ArctiDry is easy to operate, can drop into existing HVAC infrastructure, and requires minimal maintenance.

Cardona has joined Mojave to drive new partnerships and sales in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Previously, he spent nearly 12 years at Daikin Applied Latin America where he held various regional sales management roles including commercial director at Daikin Air Conditioning Colombia S.A.S. Mateo is bilingual and based in Miami, Florida.

"Mateo's experience will be a great asset as we drive towards our goal to transform the air conditioning industry in this new territory," said Kyle Troskot, Sales Director, Mojave Energy Systems. "Electricity costs, maintenance, and humid climate are significant challenges for businesses in this region, and ArctiDry is the perfect solution. Packaged in an easy to install, very low maintenance HVAC unit, Mojave is demonstrating its commitment to delivering significant value for our customers."

Mojave will be exhibiting at AHR Expo in Orlando, Florida on February 10-12, 2025. Visit booth #7979 for more information and to see a product demonstration of ArctiDry.

About Mojave Energy Systems

Mojave produces novel liquid desiccant systems designed to change the nature of air conditioning by dramatically increasing energy efficiency and reducing the climate impact of AC. Mojave's patented technology cools and dehumidifies the air, enabling the independent control of dew point and dry bulb. By focusing on dehumidification, lowering energy consumption, reducing refrigerant use, and improving indoor air quality for commercial buildings, Mojave's ArctiDry product is an ideal solution for Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS). When compared to other alternatives on the market, ArctiDry offers a highly reliable, lowest-cost-of-ownership product that reduces energy use by 40 to 60%.

