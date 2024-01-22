Mojave Introduces its Commercial Air Conditioner ArctiDry at AHR Expo 2024

Mojave Energy Systems, Inc.

22 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

Patented Liquid Desiccant Technology Delivers an Energy Efficient, Reliable, Affordable, and Climate Friendly Solution 

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojave Energy Systems, founded to change the nature of air conditioning, is introducing, and now taking orders for, its new state-of-the-art commercial liquid desiccant air conditioner, ArctiDry, at this week's AHR Expo in Chicago. The company is showcasing the product with its patented technology at its booth S7996.

"Mojave's ArctiDry technology sets new standards in efficiency and addresses critical environmental challenges," said Phil Farese, CEO, Mojave. "We're creating ideal indoor environments for commercial spaces while significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint. Having exceeded 10,000 hours of operation in our pilot program, ArctiDry continues to outperform expectations, and we are now accepting orders."  

Mojave's ArctiDry reduces negative environmental impacts by using significantly less electricity and refrigerant, resulting in lower carbon dioxide emissions. With its innovative liquid desiccant system and independent temperature and humidity control, ArctiDry is optimal for grocery, healthcare, office, clean manufacturing, education, and other applications that have high outdoor air and/or low humidity requirements. By only using air to transfer heat, ArctiDry increases energy efficiency and assures reliable operation. ArctiDry installs like conventional packaged HVAC equipment, needing only an electrical connection. It requires minimal maintenance and helps customers achieve Net Zero compliance.

At its booth, Mojave will be demonstrating the selection software that accompanies ArctiDry to assist customers in scoping their projects and placing orders. Additionally, Mojave's CEO Phil Farese will present, "Lower Dewpoints & Half the Energy: Mojave Liquid Desiccant DOAS," on January 22, 2024, from 12:45 pm1:05 pm in Theater A.

ArctiDry Key Features:

Energy Efficient: Reduces energy draw by 40-60% compared to today's legacy air conditioners. With an ISMRE over 8 lbs/kWh, it's twice as efficient as conventional Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS), and more than double the Department of Energy (DOE) standard that goes into effect May 1, 2024.

Highly Reliable and Productive: Delivers fresh outside air into buildings and allows independent control of humidity and temperature to maximize comfort. Designed for reliability that matches or exceeds today's equipment, ArctiDry has achieved tens of thousands of hours of successful equipment testing.

Affordable: Achieves significant savings over the life of the equipment with affordable pricing plus energy savings that reduce operating expenses. ArctiDry delivers significantly lower financial and climate expenses, as well as improved comfort, without compromising quality, reliability, or capital expense.

Easy to Install and Maintain: Requires only an electrical connection for installation. Chilled water, domestic water, or gas lines are not needed. Maintenance needs are similar to those of conventional AC units.

Climate Friendly: Reduces the climate impact of HVAC by significantly decreasing electricity use. In fact, if all Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems were ArctiDry units, 100 million fewer tons of CO2e would be emitted every year.

For more information, please follow Mojave on LinkedIn and visit: https://mojavehvac.com/contact/.  

About Mojave Energy Systems  
Mojave produces novel liquid desiccant systems designed to change the nature of air conditioning by dramatically increasing energy efficiency and reducing the climate impact of AC. Mojave's patented technology cools and dehumidifies the air, enabling the independent control of dew point and dry bulb. By focusing on dehumidification, lowering energy consumption, reducing refrigerant use, and improving indoor air quality for commercial buildings, Mojave's ArctiDry product is an ideal solution for Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS). When compared to other alternatives on the market, ArctiDry offers a highly reliable, lowest-cost-of-ownership product that reduces energy use by 40 to 60%. Mojave, founded in 2022 to commercialize a decade-long, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) R&D project, has received seed funding from At One Ventures, Fifth Wall, Xerox Ventures, and others.

Mojave Media Contact:
Christy Kemp
ckemp@dahliapr.com

SOURCE Mojave Energy Systems, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

