Mojave Jane Brands Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mojave Jane (CSE: HC) (OTCQB: HHPHF) (FSE: OHCN), a California cannabis company, today announced that the Company's shares in the U.S. have migrated to the OTCQB Venture Market, having previously traded on the OTC Pink Open Market.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York City is a step up from the Pink Market, providing investors with improved market visibility. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) considers the OTCQB as an "established public market" for determining the public market price, allowing broker dealers and their customers to more easily trade stocks that they may have been previously excluded from trading in due to their trading on the Pink Open Market.

Management commentary

Gary Latham, CEO of Mojave, commented

"This uplisting is a recognition of our rigorous compliance standards. The benefit for the Company and its investors is that our addressable U.S. investor universe as an OTCQB listed company is significantly larger than it was on the OTC Pink Open Market. It enables us to engage in dialogue with a new class of U.S. investors as we continue to execute on our strategy, which we believe will benefit our visibility and liquidity. In parallel, we continue to be listed on the CSE in Canada."

About Mojave Jane Brands

Mojave Jane Brands Inc. is a Canadian-based cannabis company emerging as a true vertical integrator in California's legal cannabis space, serving both the recreational and wellness markets. The Company's U.S. holdings are focused on processing and manufacturing, branding, marketing and distribution. Through ownership of high-end brands such as Caligold, partnerships with innovators such as HAI Beverages, and investments in leading distributor SpeedWeed, the Company is well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing legal opportunity in the world's largest cannabis market.

Mojave Jane trades in Canada, ticker symbol JANE on the CSE, and in Europe, ticker symbol OHCN on the FSE. Neither the CSE, nor the FSE has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, nor the FSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Marijuana Industry Involvement

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate. Marijuana is legal in certain states however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that Mojave Jane's ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the intention of the parties to complete the Acquisition and certain ancillary transactions contemplated thereby. These transactions are subject to a number of material risks, and there is no assurance that they will be completed on the terms or within the timeframes currently contemplated, or at all. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

All monetary references herein refer to Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

