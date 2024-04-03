Mojave More than Doubles its Sales Coverage Across the U.S.

Nine New Partners Join Mojave's Sales Partner Program to Represent its Commercial Air Conditioner ArctiDry

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojave Energy Systems, founded to change the nature of air conditioning, today announced it has added nine new sales partnerships across 17 U.S. states, more than doubling the size of its partner program. These firms will exclusively represent Mojave for customers in their defined geographic regions.

"Our innovative commercial air conditioner has very quickly generated interest from manufacturing businesses, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and more," said Phil Farese, CEO, Mojave. "We are thrilled that ArctiDry now has top-tier representation across the South, Mid-Atlantic, New England, and Midwest regions. We are now able to help even more customers achieve significant improvement in efficiency with an affordable, reliable, turnkey, and climate-friendly solution."

Mojave's ArctiDry saves customers money while reducing the negative environmental impact of air conditioning by halving electricity use and deploying the low global-warming potential (GWP) refrigerant 454b to significantly lower carbon dioxide emissions. ArctiDry can drop into existing HVAC infrastructure, requires minimal maintenance, and helps customers achieve Net Zero compliance.

Air Equipment Company, APA HVAC Technologies, Coward Environmental Systems, Inc., Hobbs and Associates, Klima New Jersey, Inc., Mechanical Technologies, Stephany and Associates, TMS Johnson, and Windy City Representatives are the latest firms to join the Mojave Sales Partner Program.

Air Equipment Company, a provider of air equipment and services for nearly every HVAC application for more than 75 years, has joined the program to carry Mojave in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

APA HVAC Technologies, delivering elite HVAC solutions for healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and commercial facilities, has signed on to represent Mojave in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Coward Environmental Systems, Inc. (CESI), a representative of leading manufacturers of environmental and air management systems for more than 75 years, will be Mojave's sales partner in Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, and Southern New Jersey.

Hobbs and Associates, delivering HVAC products and engineering services to commercial and industrial building contractors, architect-design firms, and business owners, will represent Mojave in Maryland, Washington D.C, and Virginia.

Klima New Jersey, a leading HVAC manufacturer's representative based in Edison, has joined Mojave's program for the Northern New Jersey sales territory.

Mechanical Technologies, specializing in HVAC solutions for commercial, industrial, and institutional environments for over 20 years, will represent Mojave in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester, New York.

Stephany Associates, an HVAC manufacturer's representative focusing on commercial and industrial equipment, has joined the program to represent Mojave in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

TMS Johnson, a full-service supplier of HVAC equipment and solutions to the contracting and engineering communities in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, will carry Mojave across those midwestern regions.

Windy City Representatives, a full-service manufacturer's representative firm specializing in commercial HVAC applications, will represent Mojave in Northern Illinois and Northern Indiana.

"Adding these established, highly respected, and experienced firms to our sales program greatly expands our reach across key markets," said Kyle Troskot, Sales Director, Mojave. "We look forward to working with all of our partners to help customers discover how easy it is to install and maintain the first-ever HVAC unit to integrate liquid desiccant without the need for complex refrigeration systems."

Mojave ArctiDry is currently available through its sales partners. Find a representative in your location here.

About Mojave Energy Systems

Mojave produces novel liquid desiccant systems designed to change the nature of air conditioning by dramatically increasing energy efficiency and reducing the climate impact of AC. Mojave's patented technology cools and dehumidifies the air, enabling the independent control of dew point and dry bulb. By focusing on dehumidification, lowering energy consumption, reducing refrigerant use, and improving indoor air quality for commercial buildings, Mojave's ArctiDry product is an ideal solution for Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS). When compared to other alternatives on the market, ArctiDry offers a highly reliable, lowest-cost-of-ownership product that reduces energy use by 40 to 60%. Mojave, founded in 2022 to commercialize a decade-long, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) R&D project, has received seed funding from At One Ventures, Fifth Wall, Xerox Ventures, and others.

