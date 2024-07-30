Mojave Named Winner in ACHR NEWS 2024 Dealer Design Awards

Innovative Commercial Air Conditioner Design is Twice as Efficient as Conventional Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojave Energy Systems, founded to change the nature of air conditioning, today announced that it was recognized for excellence in product design in the 2024 Dealer Design Awards Program, sponsored by The Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration News magazine.

An independent panel of contractors acted as judges in the contest. Mojave's ArctiDry was the bronze winner in the HVAC Commercial Equipment category. The ACHR NEWS is the leading trade magazine in the heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries.

"Being named in the Dealer Design Awards this year is an honor and a testament to the fact that we designed ArctiDry for superior service," said Phil Farese, CEO of Mojave Energy Systems. "Our commercial air conditioner has very quickly generated interest from a range of customers for its innovative design that delivers an affordable, reliable, turnkey, and climate friendly solution."

Mojave's ArctiDry reduces negative environmental impacts by using significantly less electricity and the low GWP refrigerant R-454b, thus producing lower greenhouse gas emissions than other comparable systems. ArctiDry can drop into existing HVAC infrastructure, requires minimal maintenance, and helps customers achieve Net Zero compliance.

With an average ISMRE of 9.8 lbs/kWh, ArctiDry is more than twice as efficient as the Department of Energy (DOE) standards that went into effect May 1st, 2024, covering Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS). Additionally, ArctiDry's independent dew point and temperature control allows users to unlock building-wide energy savings by raising chiller temperatures or running dry coils.

Sarah Harding, publisher, The NEWS, stated, "These awards give us a unique opportunity to recognize the outstanding research and development efforts that go into many of the products serving the HVACR industry and the awards issue gives our readers an opportunity to read about innovative installation and service solutions."

Winning entries in the Dealer Design Awards were featured in the July 29, 2024, issue of The ACHR NEWS, which is distributed nationally to over 27,000 HVACR contractors, wholesalers and distributors, and other industry professionals. For more information visit www.achrnews.com .

About Mojave Energy Systems

Mojave produces novel liquid desiccant systems designed to change the nature of air conditioning by dramatically increasing energy efficiency and reducing the climate impact of AC. Mojave's patented technology cools and dehumidifies the air, enabling the independent control of dew point and dry bulb. By focusing on dehumidification, lowering energy consumption, reducing refrigerant use, and improving indoor air quality for commercial buildings, Mojave's ArctiDry product is an ideal solution for Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS). When compared to other alternatives on the market, ArctiDry offers a highly reliable, lowest-cost-of-ownership product that reduces energy use by 40 to 60%. Mojave, founded in 2022 to commercialize a decade-long, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) R&D project, has received seed funding from At One Ventures, Fifth Wall, Xerox Ventures, and others.

