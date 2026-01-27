Mojave Showcases ArctiDry's Proven Performance Across Demanding Applications at AHR Expo 2026

Commercial HVAC Manufacturer Continues to Set New Standards with its

Liquid Desiccant System

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojave Energy Systems, founded to change the nature of air conditioning, will be showcasing its proven ArctiDry product line at AHR Expo, taking place February 2 - 4, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With installations nationwide including pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing, grocery, hotels, archives, universities, laboratories, retail, hospitality, and warehousing facilities, Mojave has demonstrated that liquid desiccant technology delivers reliable, efficient performance across the most demanding commercial applications.

Mojave ArctiDry

One of Mojave's advanced, easy-to-maintain liquid desiccant HVAC units will be on display in booth SU477. In addition to the demo unit, Mojave will have a working liquid desiccant absorber showing live dehumidification.

"2025 was an exceptionally successful year for Mojave, marked by strong growth and increasing installations across North America," said Phil Farese, CEO, Mojave Energy Systems. "ArctiDry's liquid desiccant system has surpassed 150,000 cumulative operating hours in the field with 99.5% uptime, proving that liquid desiccant is dependable, scalable, and ready for wide deployment. As we kick off 2026 at AHR, we're focused on demonstrating how our technology solves real humidity challenges in diverse building types."

Mojave's ArctiDry units have been specified as basis of design by over 60 engineering firms in the past year, with installations serving applications from critical laboratory environments to high-traffic retail spaces. Recent product enhancements on display at AHR include expanded CFM ranges, side return configurations, powered exhaust options, and 10:1 turndown gas heaters — all developed in response to real-world application needs.

The UL certified and patented HVAC platform's install base has grown rapidly since its initial launch at AHR Expo 2024 and is currently available for purchase throughout the United States and many locations in Latin America. Reflecting this strong growth, the company has continued adding Rep Companies, ramping its partner program to now include more than 30 firms.

Mojave will also be sharing information about its upcoming release of AquaDry, a hydronic liquid desiccant system that delivers dewpoints down to 25°F while optimizing central plant efficiency — ideal for buildings with existing chilled and hot water infrastructure including data centers and hospitals.

AHR attendees are invited to visit booth SU477 during the Expo hours to learn more or reach out to [email protected] to schedule a meeting.

About Mojave Energy Systems

Mojave produces novel liquid desiccant systems designed to change the nature of air conditioning by dramatically increasing energy efficiency and reducing the climate impact of AC. Mojave's patented technology cools and dehumidifies the air, enabling the independent control of dew point and dry bulb. By focusing on dehumidification, lowering energy consumption, reducing refrigerant use, and improving indoor air quality for commercial buildings, Mojave's ArctiDry product is an ideal solution for Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS). When compared to other alternatives on the market, ArctiDry offers a highly reliable, lowest-cost-of-ownership product that reduces energy use by 40 to 60%.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ahr26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=17792AHR

SOURCE Mojave Energy Systems, Inc.