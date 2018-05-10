Revenue was $350,894 an increase of $108,934 or 45% from the same period last year. Gross profit rose to $150,088, an increase of $51,922 or 53% from the same period last year. The increase in revenue was due to higher sales at key accounts including Amazon.

"In addition to meeting our revenue and gross profit targets for the quarter, I am encouraged by the number of stores that showed material growth in revenue compared to the same period last year. The progress demonstrated during this quarter is foundational in positioning the company for the future."

For additional information please contact MOJO Organics, Inc. at 201 633 6519

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mojo-organics-inc-reports-2018-first-quarter-results-300646387.html

SOURCE MOJO Organics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mojoorganicsinc.com

