MOJO Organics, Inc. Today Received an Initial Order for GOLDEN BOY ™ Branded Pure Coconut Water and GOLDEN BOY ™ Coconut Water + Pineapple Juice

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MOJO Organics, Inc. (OTC: MOJO) Today MOJO Organics, Inc. received an initial order for GOLDEN BOY ™ branded coconut water and coconut water with pineapple juice. The order was for over 8,900 12 pack cases or 106,800 cans.

Highlights include:

GOLDEN BOY ™ is a trademarked owned by Oscar De La Hoya which he was nicknamed by the media after winning a gold medal in the 1992 Summer Olympics.

GOLDEN BOY ™ is recognized in the world of boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA)

The GOLDEN BOY ™ beverages will be initially distributed in California and Nevada with a focus on Los Angeles and Las Vegas .

Glenn Simpson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MOJO Organics, Inc. said, "We are very honored and excited at the opportunity we have been trusted with to work with the GOLDEN BOY ™ brand. I have been working on this project since 2018 and have formed a close personal relationship with the team bringing these beverages to market. It is my hope that the brand will grow and be a great symbol to the community it touches. Should there be an opportunity for MOJO to support the community we will stand shoulder to shoulder with GOLDEN BOY ™

